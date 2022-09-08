Siddhant Chaturvedi Tried to Flirt with Katrina Kaif On Phone Bhoot Sets, Reveals Ishaan Khatter On KWK7

In the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi spilled the beans about what happened when actress Katrina Kaif walked onto the set of their upcoming flick Phone Bhoot. During the episode, when asked about the first day Katrina visited the movie set, Ishaan Khatter recalled, “I do remember actually distinctly being with Katrina on set. We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks onto the set, and the vibe just… shifts. It's like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It's like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina was coming, and everyone was like… we were like, 'what's going on here?'"

In the conversation, it was revealed that Katrina Kaif was unaware that Siddhant Chaturvedi's was trying to flirt with her for the first three days of her shoot on the Phone Bhoot set. When Karan asked Katrina, “Who is the bigger flirt between Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi?" the Sooryavanshi actress said, “Maybe not just with me, so I would say neither." In addition to this, Ishaan swiftly said, “If I may, the first 3 days, Sid had his flirt game on." Siddhant then stated, “But she was not looking at me. She was looking away."

Additionally, Siddhant declared that he wished for an invitation to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. He also said, “I'm so single that Ishaan too has turned single by being with me. I'm so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited to Katrina's wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters." When Karan Johar inquired if he thought they were hot, the actor said that he thought they were “pretty."

While the conversation that has been taking place between the show host Karan Johar and the Phone Bhoot cast, Ishaan Khatter also expressed his biggest pet peeve about Katrina, which irritates him the most. He says, “She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens when you speak, which is lovely when you're having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening."

“It can happen at any given point. So you're speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you're speaking to a wall. There's no one there, there's no person. Like, she is looking at you, but she is looking through you," the Dhadak actor added.

The movie Phone Bhoot is all set to premiere on November 4 this year. The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

