Siddhant Chaturvedi's Uncle Questions His Gehraiyaan Kiss; Aryan Khan Attends Pre IPL Auction 2022 Briefing

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s father was left speechless after his relative called him up and asked about the actor’s kiss scene with Deepika Padukone that featured in the trailer of Gehraiyaan. The actor, in the Uncensored video of The Kapil Sharma Show, was seen telling Kapil that after watching the trailer, the uncle called his father and asked if the kiss was real or were they kissing with a mirror placed between them. “My dad was like what do I reply to this. He told us the story, we went into separate rooms to watch the trailer and he’s doing his thing," he said.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone shared a video in which her Gehraiyaan co-stars Siddhant, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa along with director Shakun Batra were seen joining the bandwagon of a trend on social media. The new trend sees people bop their heads together on a rhythm, while the camera gives a side view of the same. The team also starts doing a fun dance move but soon starts laughing, with Deepika saying, “It’s a mess". Deepika shared the video with the caption, “Vibin’ into your living rooms like".

Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a significant role in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s movie. Asim Riaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Season 13, where he was declared the first runner-up. Since the conclusion of the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, Asim has come a long way, from collaborating with top brands to joining hands with French record producer DJ Snake. Now, if a report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, Asim has bagged a film with Salman. The report claims he will be playing Salman’s younger brother in ‘Bhaijaan’.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing on Friday night. The star kids, filling in for Shah Rukh Khan, were representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event. Aryan and Suhana are seen seated with other managerial members of KKR. Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta was also seated with the Khan siblings.

Ram Gopal Varma’s new film Khatra: Dangerous’ trailer is out and has gone viral. The film revolves around a lesbian love story. Khatra, is being marketed as India’s first lesbian crime drama and its trailer has been released on February 10. The trailer has a lot of bold scenes depicting physical intimacy and looks to be a masala movie with the aim to titillate the audience.

