Siddhanth Chaturvedi Takes Up Bachchhan Paandey's ‘Bewafa’ Challenge on Sets of Yudhra

Megastar Akshay Kumar recently dropped the upbeat song ‘Bewafa’ from his upcoming action-thriller film Bachchhan Paandey. The song has become the talk of the town ever since it was released as Netizens have been shaking their legs on the track on social media. Taking the ‘Bewafa’ challenge, Bollywood actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi who was recently seen in Gehraiyaan too joined the Netizens and shared an intriguing video with his fans.

The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram on Frida and shared a video featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi as he is seen dancing with the crew members on the ‘Bewafa’ challenge on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Yudhra’. The movie is an action film that he is shooting for. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa!@akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey🙏😘."

As soon as Siddhanth shared the video on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped laughing and fire emoticons as they got amused by the actor’s clip.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had dropped the quirky number ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the much-anticipated flick Bachchhan Paandey. The two-minute-forty-two-seconds song starts from a flashback which sees Akshay aka Bachchhan Paandey telling Kriti’s Myra his story. He wrote in the caption, “You script has my terror and killing, but one thing is there that has been very much liked by the viewers- which is entertainment."

The clip then showcases Bachhan crashing a wedding with his gang of goons. He is seen dancing at his friend Abhimanyu Singh aka Pendulum’s girlfriend’s wedding calling her Bewafa (disloyal). Kriti also joins in as she grooves to the beats of the song. At last, the bride takes a back turn and dances to the tunes of the song, after leaving the groom. She reunites with her lover. The groovy number is an upbeat song meant for mending broken hearts.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18,2022.

Talking about Sidhhanth’s work front, the actor will soon be seen in the action flick, Yudhra, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaannand Phone Bhoot.

