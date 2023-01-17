Siddharth Anand Opens Up About Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Bike Chase Scene in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. Not just for the high-octane action sequences and numbers, the film also boasts about beautiful shoot locations. Having said that, the action drama is also the first Indian film to be shot at Lake Baikal located in Russia. Director Siddharth Anand has now opened up about the bike chase scene.

Siddharth stated that he along with producer Aditya Chopra knew that it had to be ‘a visual spectacle’. Hence, staying true to their ambition, the makers shot a critical action sequence at that location.

A source close to the production team shared with Mid-day, “The scene comes at a critical juncture in the movie, and sees Shah Rukh in a bike-chase sequence with John. After Lake Baikal was suggested for the scene by Aditya, only Sid and Casey went for the recce. On seeing the lake, they felt it served as the perfect backdrop for the action set-piece. The sequence was shot in the winter of 2021. Keeping the safety measures in mind, only seven to eight Indian technicians were present on the day of the shoot, besides Shah Rukh, John and Siddharth. A local crew from Russia was also hired."

Lake Baikal is situated in the southern part of Siberia. Along with being the world’s oldest lake, it is also the deepest one. It’s famous for it’s crystal-clear waters, as well as the rich flora and fauna. Another unique features of the lake, is it enables light vehicles to drive on the ice cover. Hence, action designer Casey O’Neill and production designer Rajat Poddar choose the location.

Anand is well aware that the stakes are high for Pathaan, as it marks King Khan’s return to the silver screen after a break of almost four years. He wanted to give in his best efforts for Shah Rukh as well as the entire team, to make it a memorable one. “Pathaan promises to deliver a visual spectacle to people. To shoot the high-risk bike-chase sequence on the frozen Lake Baikal, the equipment had to be shipped from Moscow, which is almost 2,000 kilometres away from where we were shooting. It was a huge task, which the production handled smoothly," he revealed.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone apart from Shah Rukh and John. While John will be seen playing the role of a terrorist who plans to launch a brutal attack on the country, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an officer who steps in to stop John from executing his evil plans. They will be seen performing high-octane action sequences. The recently released trailer has kept the fans on their toes. Salman Khan will also be having a cameo in the film as ‘Tiger’.The movie is all set to release on January 25.

