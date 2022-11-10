Siddharth Anand Reveals SRK, Deepika Have Been Presented 'In a Way That's Unprecedented' in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Pathaan as it will mark the comeback of King Khan on the big screen after 2018. Fans are also excited to see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham pull of some high-octane action sequences and are particularly waiting to witness Deepika and SRK’s sizzling chemistry on screen. The film’s director Siddharth Anand, in a recent interview, said that the film will present Deepika at her hottest and coolest best.

He told IANS, “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in ‘Pathaan’ that is not only breathtaking, but one that also justifies her superstardom. ‘Pathan’ will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self."

Advertisement

He continued, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented."

Notably, Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood opposite SRK in the film Om Shanti Home. They also did the films Chennai Express and Happy New Year together. “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan," Siddharth Anand concluded.

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023, in theatres. Besides Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. Deepika on the other hand, has Project K in the pipeline. It is being said that she will also have a cameo role in Jawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here