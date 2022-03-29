Siddharth Anand: We Have All the Intent to Make Pathaan the Biggest Event Film of India

Pathaan teaser, released earlier this month, showed Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film as a man on a mission. The hugely anticipated film which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2023, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. A few days back some pictures of SRK and Padukone had leaked on social media while they were shooting in Spain. The superstar has undergone a drastic physical transformation for the movie.

A couple of days back, the superstar shared a picture of himself from the sets of Pathaan where he can be seen flaunting his look in the film. In the picture, shared by Shah Rukh Khan, he can be seen shirtless flaunting his abs. He has tied his long tresses into a bun and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing his look from the film, Khan wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge… Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…"

Ace director Siddharth Anand has just wrapped the visually spectacular Spain schedule of Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza.

“The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audience. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," says the filmmaker.

Khan and Padukone are one of the most successful on-screen pairings that have given some big hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

The WAR director adds, “We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world."

