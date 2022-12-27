Home » News » Movies » Siddharth Bharath Shares Interesting Stories He Heard From Locals During Djinn's Shoot

Siddharth Bharath Shares Interesting Stories He Heard From Locals During Djinn's Shoot

At a recent promotional event for the film, Siddharth Bharath shared some interesting stories that he heard from local people whilst shooting.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 16:49 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

He also revealed that a lot of people asked him to drop the idea of the film. Later, Siddharth himself got hurt while shooting as he met with a minor accident.
He also revealed that a lot of people asked him to drop the idea of the film. Later, Siddharth himself got hurt while shooting as he met with a minor accident.

Following the erotic thriller Chathuram, Mollywood director Sidharth Bharathan is gearing up for his next film Djinn, which is set to hit the theatres on December 30. Earlier this month, the director unveiled a new poster of the fantasy drama to announce its release date on Instagram. “Finally! Coming to theatres near you worldwide on 30th December 2022. Let’s get dignified," read the caption of his post.

Advertisement

At a recent promotional event for the film, Siddharth Bharath shared some interesting stories that he heard from locals while shooting. Siddharth said that he thought of the project and went for reiki of the location at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed that a lot of people asked him to drop the idea of the film. Later, Siddharth himself got hurt while shooting as he met with a minor accident.

RELATED NEWS

At the event, he shared, “We bought a hard drive to store sequences and it broke down on the day of purchase. It frightened the local people so much and they communicated their problems with us." Upon wrapping up the film, the cast was wearing Djinn t-shirts before they boarded the flight to return from shooting. Sidharth stated that a co-passenger asked them if they wanted to wear them while boarding the flight, implying that something wrong could happen to them.

Advertisement

The script of Djinn is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan and its music is composed by Prashant Pillai. Djinn features an ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Meera Jasmine, Sharaf U Dheen, Leona Lishoy, KPAC Lalitha, among others, in important roles. Straightline Cinemas has financed this fantasy drama. According to reports, Djinn tells the story of a lady who encounters a supernatural being while on a tour and has a terrifying experience with the sudden appearance of a man named Djinn.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 27, 2022, 16:38 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 16:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas