Siddharth Chandekar And Pooja Sawant Reunite For Marathi Film Congratulations

After proving their acting prowess with many films over the years, actors Siddharth Chandekar and Pooja Sawant will be seen in a new movie called Congratulations. Both actors shared updates about this new project on Instagram.

Pooja shared a couple of pictures with Siddharth and director Lokesh Vijay Gupte. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Stepping together into a new adventure, CONGRATULATIONS to us". Pooja highlighted the name of film in the caption.

Her fans and colleagues are extremely happy with this announcement. Veteran actress Rajeshwari Sachdev reacted with a heart emoji wishing all the luck to Congratulations team. A user was under the impression that both actors are getting married. It was then some fans clarified that Siddharth and Pooja are working on a film. Siddharth is already married to actress Mitali Mayekar.

Music composer Parth Bharat Thakkar also conveyed his best wishes to film’s team. One user also wrote that the shooting for this film has already started.

Apart from Pooja, Siddharth also shared some pictures with Congratulations cast. Besides Pooja, Siddharth and Lokesh, actress Alka Kubal is also present in this pic. Siddharth wrote, “Our Next Together. Our First Together. And we all say ‘CONGRATULATIONS".

The audience is extremely delighted with the fact that both renowned actors are reuniting together for this project. Pooja and Siddharth have worked together for films like Bus Stop, Satrangi Re and Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota. These three films were commercial failures. Fans were extremely critical of how talented actors like Siddharth and Pooja were wasted in such films. Bus Stop narrated the story of youngsters struggling to deal with friendships, relationships and other aspects of life.

Satrangi Re was about a group of friends who share a common passion for music. Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota described the journey of an orphan whose monthly allowance by his uncle is stopped. How he gets his uncle to start sending allowance once again formed the crux of film.

