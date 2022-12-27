Home » News » Movies » 'Siddharth Jadhav a Superstar': Ranveer Singh On Cirkus Co-Actor

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh is known for his upbeat, energetic and cool demeanour. The Bollywood star is also known for his warm and friendly interactions with his co-stars from the film industry. Everyone is aware of Ranveer’s friendship with Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav. Following Simmba, the pair appeared in the recently-released film Cirkus. Ranveer has now lauded Siddharth, and this video is currently trending on social media.

The Cirkus team recently appeared in the Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya to promote their movie. When Ranveer was asked about his experience of working with Siddharth, he said, “This is my second film with Siddharth. I have never seen such a talented actor in my life. A person’s goodness is seen on his face, as well as on the screen." He further said, “That’s why people love him. Siddharth Jadhav is a superstar." Siddharth expressed his gratitude after receiving these praises from the star.

Cirkus, starring Ranveer as the protagonist and directed by Rohit Shetty, has the filmmaker’s worst opening weekend collections in a decade. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film struggled to break the Rs 20 crore mark on day three at the box office. Rohit and Ranveer teamed up for Simmba before this, which made the same amount of money at the box office on its first day alone.

first published: December 27, 2022, 14:37 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 14:37 IST
