Siddharth Jadhav's Adorable Pics With Daughters From his Dubai Vacation

Siddharth Jadhav has become a household name because of his terrific acting skills and comic timing. The actor has done great work in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood. Apart from being a great actor, Siddharth is a doting father as well.

Currently, Siddharth is on a vacation in Dubai. Siddharth’s daughters, Swara and Ira, have accompanied him on the trip. Recently, Siddharth shared some heart-warming pictures from his vacation on Instagram. In the Instagram post, Siddharth can be seen reveling with his daughters in a stretch limousine. Siddharth has captioned his post, “How long is this car #dubaidiaries".

Siddharth’s post has gone viral with over 24,000 likes on Instagram. He often posts delightful pictures of his daughters on social media. In a recent post, Siddharth has wished her daughter on her birthday. While sharing a cute picture of his daughter, Siddharth wrote, “Happy birthday ira… I lv uuuuu soo ooooo much.. god bless u always…".

Siddharth’s real-life personality is very similar to his on-screen roles and his quirky style has made him popular on social media as well. In 2020, Siddharth broke the Internet by sharing pictures of his Afro look.

In this viral post, Siddharth can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt along with a black blazer. The 40-year-old actor has enhanced his classic gangster look by sporting yellow sunglasses.

Siddharth got pan-India fame when he was featured in the Golmaal movies. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal films established Siddharth as a prominent actor in comic roles. Last year, Siddharth played the role of a cop in the blockbuster movie, Sooyavanshi.

Siddharth has also done some terrific work in Marathi movies. He has starred in popular Marathi movies like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, De Dhakka, Uladhal, Lalbaug Paral and Huppa Huiyya.

