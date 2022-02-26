Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty's DJ Tillu to Premiere on Aha Video on March 10

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty-starrer Telugu film DJ Tillu is all set to premiere on Telugu OTT platform Aha Video. Though the streaming platform has not announced the exact date of the release, reports claim that it will be out on March 10. The film was released in theatres on February 12. The streaming platform had earlier acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of DJ Tillu.

In a tweet, Aha Video has announced its digital release soon. The streaming platform has shared a poster of the movie featuring Siddhu and Neha.

Advertisement

Aha Video has been promoting DJ Tillu after buying the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. The streaming platform is promoting the movie aggressively to get huge viewership during its premiere.

The movie is 124-minute long, and it has received a U/A certificate from the censor board certification. Apart from Siddhu and Neha, the film also features actors Brahmaji, Prince Cecil in important roles. The film had received mixed reviews after its theatrical release.

In the film, Bal Gangadhar Tilak alias DJ Tillu, played by Sidhu Jonnalagadda), is a quintessential middle-class boy with huge dreams. While working as a DJ, he falls in love with a girl, Radhika (played by Neha Shetty). But after a series of unexpected events, Radhika gets framed for a murder.

The film later traces how and why DJ Tillu helps Radhika to get to the bottom of the incident to find out the real murderer.

Advertisement

The music of DJ Tillu has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. Apart from playing the titular character, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film. It has been directed by Director Vimal Krishna and produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments by Naga Vamsi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.