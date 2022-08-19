Sidharth Bharathan Lauds Kunchacko Boban's Version of Devadoothar Padi

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban recreated the iconic song Devadoothar Paadi from the Mammootty-starrer Kathodu Kathoram for his latest release Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The new rendition of the hit number has gone viral ever since it was released on social media. Thanks to Kunchacko’s natural dance moves in the recreated version, it caught everyone’s attention, and left many in awe of him.

Many celebrities from Mollywood took to their social media handles to praise the actor and the reprised version of the hit song from the 1985 movie. Now, actor turned director Sidharth Bharathan, the son of celebrated Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha, has also lauded Kunchacko Boban for his performance.

In his recent interview, Sidharth Bharathan said, “One crore belongs to Kunchako Boban" as the song has crossed one crore views on YouTube.

These are his words, “The song’s highlight is Kunchacko Boban’s dance rather than the song. Even its original version did not get so many views. The song is also good. Though, Chakochan’s performance is the hook of it."

Before Sidharth, Mammotty and veteran music composer Ouseppachan, who composed the original music also appreciated the actor for the song and his performance.

The original version of Devadoothar, composed by Ouseppachan, has the lyrics penned down by ONV Kurup, while, KJ Yesudas crooned the song. Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban’s version is reproduced by Jackson Arjua and Biju Narayanan lent his voice.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kunchacko have last teamed up for Varnyathil Aashanka… Athu Thaan Aleyo Ithu. Released on August 4, 2017, the film opened to mixed reviews.

Speaking of Sidharth, the filmmaker currently has two films waiting in his pipeline including Djinn, which will have Soubin Shahir and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, and Chathuram starring Roshan Mathew.

