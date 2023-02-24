Sidharth Malhotra has won many hearts by publicly referring to Kiara Advani as his wife for the very first time. A heartwarming video of the same has broken the Internet as fans of the couple are gushing over it on social media. The video, which is from a recent perfume launch event in Mumbai, has been shared by a fan page of the couple on Instagram.

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen referring to Kiara as “his wife." While talking about the perfume, Sidharth said, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it." Besides, he look dapper in a white shirt, black trousers paired with a cream blazer, complete with a bow tie.

The video has left Sidharth and Kiara’s fans in complete awe. While one of the users wrote, “Kiara, he loves you very much," another fan commented, “A short sentence but has a valuable meaning." Watch it here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have emerged as the power couple of Bollywood since their dreamy wedding. The couple’s fairytale wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. It was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhota were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.

The couple announced their wedding in a dreamy online post. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they wrote in a joint post. Later, they shared a dreamy snippet from their royal wedding. The video began with Kiara Advani walking to the stage, where Sidharth was waiting for her. The actress walked out with her brothers with ‘phoolon ki chadar’ over her head. Sidharth looked at his watch and pretended to be waiting for her as she danced on her way. She stepped on the stage while dancing to a rendition of Ranjha from their film Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 12 which was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other prominent B-town stars.

