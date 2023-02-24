Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Address Kiara Advani as 'Wife' and The Video Is Unmissable

Sidharth Malhotra Address Kiara Advani as 'Wife' and The Video Is Unmissable

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fairytale wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 20:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah.
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra has won many hearts by publicly referring to Kiara Advani as his wife for the very first time. A heartwarming video of the same has broken the Internet as fans of the couple are gushing over it on social media. The video, which is from a recent perfume launch event in Mumbai, has been shared by a fan page of the couple on Instagram.

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen referring to Kiara as “his wife." While talking about the perfume, Sidharth said, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it." Besides, he look dapper in a white shirt, black trousers paired with a cream blazer, complete with a bow tie.

The video has left Sidharth and Kiara’s fans in complete awe. While one of the users wrote, “Kiara, he loves you very much," another fan commented, “A short sentence but has a valuable meaning." Watch it here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have emerged as the power couple of Bollywood since their dreamy wedding. The couple’s fairytale wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. It was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhota were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.

The couple announced their wedding in a dreamy online post. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they wrote in a joint post. Later, they shared a dreamy snippet from their royal wedding. The video began with Kiara Advani walking to the stage, where Sidharth was waiting for her. The actress walked out with her brothers with ‘phoolon ki chadar’ over her head. Sidharth looked at his watch and pretended to be waiting for her as she danced on her way. She stepped on the stage while dancing to a rendition of Ranjha from their film Shershaah.

Advertisement

Sidharth and Kiara hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 12 which was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other prominent B-town stars.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 24, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 20:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks