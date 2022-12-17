Sidharth Malhotra All Hearts as Rumoured Beau Kiara Advani Finds Mission Majnu Teaser 'Outstanding'

Sidharth Malhotra recently dropped the teaser of his film Mission Majnu and got appreciated by his industry friends and colleagues for the same. His rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, too, showered praises on the teaser and Sidharth had a cute reply to it. Kiara took to her Instagram story handle to share the teaser and call it ‘Outstanding.’ She also wrote that she is looking forward to it.

Replying to her, Sidharth wrote, “thanks Ki" and added a smiling face emoji along with a heart emoji.

On Friday, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser, leaving fans excited about the film. “Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023," he wrote. It is revealed that the actor is playing the role of a spy in the film. Besides Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

Meanwhile, the actor is also making the headlines for his wedding rumours with Kiara Advani. The rumour sparked on the sets of Koffee with Karan Season 7 when Kiara Advani said that she and Sidharth Malhotra are ‘more than close friends’. Meanwhile, when Sidharth was asked about his future plans with Kiara, he said “I am manifesting it today". While the lovebirds are yet to confirm this development, news reports suggest that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon tie the knot together in 2023.

Kiara Advani’s film Govinda Naam Mera was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

