Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Celebrate New Year In Dubai Amid Wedding Rumours; KJo Joins Them Too

Bollywood’rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating the new year together in Dubai and we have got proof of it now. On Sunday, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her new year’s eve with the Shershaah couple and filmmaker Karan Johar. In the click, Sidharth, Kiara, Manish and Karan can be seen standing in front of a giant decorated Christmas tree.

While Sidharth sported an all-black attire and looked charming as always, Kiara opted for a green shimmery dress for the special day. Soon after the picture was shared, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite couple. “Most loved couple sidkiara❤️❤️ most good looking n made fr each other," one of the fans wrote. “Am i only person who’s just focusing on Sid & Kiara," another comment read.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped at the Mumbai airport when they left for Dubai. The two stars were then seen partying with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

This comes at a time when Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding rumours have also been making headlines. Just a couple of days back, a new report claimed that the two actors are likely to tie the knot in February 2023. Reportedly, the Shershah stars’ will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively.

“Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source cited by E-times claimed.

“The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," the source added. However, when News18 Showsha asked Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s team about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

