Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Set to Make Their Relationship Official Next Year?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo had previously travelled to the Maldives to ring in the new year giving rise to speculation about their relationship status. Their insane onscreen chemistry in Shershaah also added fuel to the fire.

Now if a report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed then the two are seemingly ready to come out in public about their relationship. While reportedly their relationship is said to be in the ‘nascent stage’, they might surprise fans by following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot. Most likely wedding is not on their cards immediately, however, they are reportedly done with introducing each other to their parents.

This comes after the actress was seen leaving Sidharth’s Bandra residence on Tuesday night. Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show her dressed in a beige dress covered with a pink shawl.

There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working on a love story… it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon."

