If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. Even though the Shershaah stars have not issued any official statement so far, several media reports have been sharing details regarding the wedding venue, guest list and much more. Now, it has been reported that guests at Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will be treated with spa vouchers and desert safaris. Reportedly, the couple has hired several luxury cars for the same.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda seemed to have confirmed Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. Although the mehendi artist did not reveal anything, it was being speculated that she was visiting Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

Recently, a report by Bollywood Life claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family is preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned.

Sidharth and Kiara are likely to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5. Reportedly, several big names including Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others will attend the much-awaited wedding.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan.

