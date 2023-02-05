Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:19 IST
Jaisalmer, India
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: One of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, kicks off today at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. The bride and groom have already reached the wedding venue. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Their respective families have reached the venue, too. Read More
After keeping the fans waiting for the whole day, Sidharth reached the wedding destination with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and brother Harshad Malhotra. His father Sunil Malhotra, a former captain with Indian Navy, was spotted arriving at the airport.
The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a few hours away. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Wedding preparations had already begun and today the excitement of the fans has reached a notch higher as we have spotted the bride-to-be and groom-to-be arriving in Jaisalmer with their families. While the couple are gearing up to tie the knot, let us tell you what Sidharth Malhotra said about his wife-to-be when he was asked about her best quality. Read more here.
Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared on Instagram on Thursday that they are heading to Jaisalmer to cover the wedding. “We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace." The palace replied that they were hoping to see them there.
Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding. The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is taking place in Jaisalmer between Feburary 4 and 6.
The bride-to-be Kiara Advani was on Saturday pictured at the Mumbai airport with her family. Later, she was photographed at the Jaisalmer airport arriving with designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier.
The family of the bride-to-be landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon too. Kiara Advani’s dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport.
Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. The groom-to-be was accompanied by his family members. They reached Jaisalmer some time back where the bride-to-be Kiara was already waiting.
The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is taking place in Jaisalmer between Feburary 4 and 6. The bride and groom were seen arriving in Jaisalmer on Saturday.
Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was in an all-white outfit with a pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She waved at the paparazzi with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they got in the same car. Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. Sidharth was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding.
Reportedly, around 100 guests including Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attended the wedding festivities.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, the star couple also went on holidays together and their social media posts dropped hints.
