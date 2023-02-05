Home / News / Movies / Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Festivities Kick Off in Jaisalmer Today, No Phones Allowed Inside Venue
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Festivities Kick Off in Jaisalmer Today, No Phones Allowed Inside Venue

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Bollywood wedding officially kicks off in Jaisalmer today. The bride and groom have reached the venue. Stay tuned for more live updates.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding,kiara advani wedding with sidharth malhotra,sidharth malhotra and kiara advani wedding,

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:19 IST

Jaisalmer, India

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: One of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, kicks off today at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. The bride and groom have already reached the wedding venue. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Their respective families have reached the venue, too. Read More

Feb 05, 2023 10:07 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Father Sunil Malhotra spotted at the airport

After keeping the fans waiting for the whole day, Sidharth reached the wedding destination with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and brother Harshad Malhotra. His father Sunil Malhotra, a former captain with Indian Navy, was spotted arriving at the airport.

Feb 05, 2023 09:54 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Once Revealed The Qualities He Likes in Wife-to-be Kiara Advani

The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a few hours away. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Wedding preparations had already begun and today the excitement of the fans has reached a notch higher as we have spotted the bride-to-be and groom-to-be arriving in Jaisalmer with their families. While the couple are gearing up to tie the knot, let us tell you what Sidharth Malhotra said about his wife-to-be when he was asked about her best quality. Read more here.

Sidharth Malhotra once revealed the qualities he likes in Kiara Advani.
Feb 05, 2023 09:45 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Paparazzi fly to Jaisalmer to capture photos and videos

Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared on Instagram on Thursday that they are heading to Jaisalmer to cover the wedding. “We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace." The palace replied that they were hoping to see them there.

Feb 05, 2023 09:34 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra reaches Jaisalmer with family

Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding. The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is taking place in Jaisalmer between Feburary 4 and 6.

Feb 05, 2023 09:07 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Manish Malhotra official wedding couturier

The bride-to-be Kiara Advani was on Saturday pictured at the Mumbai airport with her family. Later, she was photographed at the Jaisalmer airport arriving with designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier.

Manish Malhotra with Kiara Advani at Jaisalmer airport on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 05, 2023 08:57 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Bride's family spotted at airport

The family of the bride-to-be landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon too. Kiara Advani’s dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport.

Kiara Advani’s parents reached Jaisalmer on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 05, 2023 08:37 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Groom-to-be Arrives in Jaisalmer

Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. The groom-to-be was accompanied by his family members. They reached Jaisalmer some time back where the bride-to-be Kiara was already waiting.

Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Jaisalmer Saturday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 05, 2023 08:28 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Wedding celebrations begin in Jaisalmer today

The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is taking place in Jaisalmer between Feburary 4 and 6. The bride and groom were seen arriving in Jaisalmer on Saturday.

Kiara Advani arrived at Jaisalmer airport on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Festivities will begin today and the main wedding ceremony will take place on February 6.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was in an all-white outfit with a pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She waved at the paparazzi with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they got in the same car. Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. Sidharth was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding.

Reportedly, around 100 guests including Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attended the wedding festivities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, the star couple also went on holidays together and their social media posts dropped hints.

