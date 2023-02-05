Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: No Phones Allowed Inside Venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: No Phones Allowed Inside Venue

Following the same policy as Vicky and Katrina, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced a 'no phone policy' and the hotel staff had been informed about the same.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:18 IST

Jaisalmer, India

Similar to what was witnessed during the wedding ceremony of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Rajasthan is set to witness another star wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which is the first Bollywood wedding of 2023 in the desert state. Last year, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the nuptial knot in Sawai Madhopur.

Following the same policy as that of Vicky and Katrina, the star couple has announced a ‘no phone policy’ and the hotel staff had been informed about the same. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media.

According the sources, the wedding functions of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be happening from February 4-6.

Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being said that celebrities like Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding. About 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been booked to ferry the guests.

(With IANS inputs)

first published: February 05, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 10:18 IST
