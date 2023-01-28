Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Blushes As Paps Ask Him 'Shaadi Kab Hai' at Mission Majnu Party; His Reply

Sidharth Malhotra Blushes As Paps Ask Him 'Shaadi Kab Hai' at Mission Majnu Party; His Reply

Sidharth Malhotra was papped arriving at the Mission Majnu success party where he was asked about his wedding date.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 08:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra at the success party of Mission Majnu on Friday.
Sidharth Malhotra’s latest film Mission Majnu, which was released on OTT last week, has impressed everyone. Since this was the actor’s second patriotic film after Shershah, his fans were eager to see him in a similar role. Sidharth Malhotra has also been in the news due to his relationship with actress Kiara Advani. As speculations about their marriage have been doing the rounds, the actor prefers to stay mum about it whenever he is papped outside. And that’s exactly what he has done recently.

To celebrate the success of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra joined the cast and crew for a party on Friday. The actor was captured by the paparazzi at the venue rocking a black t-shirt and black trackpants. Right when he was entering the house, somebody asked him, “Bhai Shaadi Kab Ho Rahi" to which he dodgingly responded, “Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu". The video that was shared by a popular paparazzo handle had some interesting reactions from his fans. One of them wrote, “The groom is so shy!!" Another one commented, “He’s blushing!!" Someone else said, “Inki shaadi ka humbhi intezaar kar rahe!" A fan stated, “My guy is blushing (heart-eyes emoji)". Another one commented, “Mission Majnu fire hai!!"

For the unversed, several media reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the two actors will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Amid their wedding rumours, Kiara Advani had attended Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu’s screening in Mumbai. Hours after watching the film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress had taken to her Instagram handle and reviewed her rumoured beau’s movie. She had heaped praise on Sidharth and called him ‘India’s Majnu’. “An outstanding performance from India’s Majnu! Must Must watch! A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team," she had written as she tagged Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

first published: January 28, 2023, 08:09 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 08:09 IST
