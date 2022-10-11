Sidharth Malhotra Drops A Major Hint About His Wedding With Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often grab headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth dispelled those rumours when he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Most recently, the duo almost confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Now, Sidharth has dropped a major hint about his wedding plans with Kiara. “I’ll check my calendar and see… I don’t think it will be kept a secret. As and when it happens in life, people know," Sidharth told BollywoodLife in an interview when asked about an update on his wedding plans.

He later hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Kiara for another love story. “There are films in the pipeline. The moment anything solidifies, we make a proper announcement," Sidharth said.

Sidharth Malhotra seemingly confirmed that he’s been in a relationship with Kiara Advani as he made an appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Vicky Kaushal. During the episode, Karan played a clip of Kiara from her episode wherein she admitted that her and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". She further dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who appeared with her on the episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

