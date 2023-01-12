Sidharth Malhotra Finally Breaks Silence On Kiara Advani Wedding Rumours, Says 'Nobody Invited...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While neither of them have so far confirmed their wedding date, Malhotra was recently asked if he will tie the knot with his Shershaah co-star next month. Sidharth replied by saying that nobody has invited him.

“Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?" Sidharth told GOODTiMES. The actor also shared that he would prefer fans to focus on his films rather than his personal life.

This comes at a time when several media reports claim that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the Shershah stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively.

“Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source cited by E-times claimed and added, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security." However, when News18 Showsha asked Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s team about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

