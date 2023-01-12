Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Finally Breaks Silence On Kiara Advani Wedding Rumours, Says 'Nobody Invited...'

Sidharth Malhotra Finally Breaks Silence On Kiara Advani Wedding Rumours, Says 'Nobody Invited...'

Several media reports claim that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in February this year.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 17:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot soon. (Photo: Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot soon. (Photo: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While neither of them have so far confirmed their wedding date, Malhotra was recently asked if he will tie the knot with his Shershaah co-star next month. Sidharth replied by saying that nobody has invited him.

“Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?" Sidharth told GOODTiMES. The actor also shared that he would prefer fans to focus on his films rather than his personal life.

This comes at a time when several media reports claim that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the Shershah stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively.

Advertisement

“Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source cited by E-times claimed and added, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security." However, when News18 Showsha asked Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s team about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 17:17 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 17:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks