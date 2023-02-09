Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined the legion of hot couples in B-town, as they tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The pics and videos of the lovebirds twinning in red ensembles have taken over the internet. Since their wedding was an intimate event, Sid-Kiara fans are yearning for more details about the big day. And just like every bride and groom, it was an emotional moment for the couple.

Sidharth was left teary-eyed, before the pheras, on seeing how the bride had customised her kaliras, as reported by Mid Day. Apparently, her kaliras were designed in such a way that they included the most special aspects of their love story — from their initials, to their favourite travel destination. It also included a special dedication to Sidharth’s pet boxer Oscar, who passed away last year. After the pheras, the bride and her family turned emotional as they performed the bidaai rituals.

Sidharth stepped up to console his parents-in-law, reassuring them that he would be like a son to them. The post-wedding celebrations will continue till this weekend. Last morning, the newlyweds flew to Delhi for extended celebrations at the Malhotra home. The Malhotras will host a grand reception tonight for their relatives and friends.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on Feb. 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace. A few people from the film industry also reached Jaisalmer to be a part of the celebrations, including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. Apparently, Karan and Shahid even danced on Khaala Chashma. While the wedding took place in the afternoon, they made fans wait for hours together before they dropped the pictures on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, fans have showered the couple with love.

