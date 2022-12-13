Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Holds a Gun, Sports Kurta-Pyjama In Mission Majnu New Poster; Check Release Date Here

Sidharth Malhotra Holds a Gun, Sports Kurta-Pyjama In Mission Majnu New Poster; Check Release Date Here

Besides Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Check the film's new poster here.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Mission Majnu will be released on Netlfix in January 2023.
Mission Majnu will be released on Netlfix in January 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra has left everyone completely impressed once again, this time with the poster of his upcoming movie Mission Majnu. On Tuesday, Malhotra took to his Twitter account and dropped a new poster of the film. In this poster, he was sporting a brown kurta pyjama which he layered with a jacket of the same colour. He held a gun in his hand and looked intense.

Along with the poster, the actor announced that the film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year. “Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU 🇮🇳 Only on Netflix, 20th January," he wrote.

Soon after the poster was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the upcoming movie. “Finally a @NetflixIndia movie I am excited about!" one of the fans wrote. “This movie looks promising," another comment read. However, several social media users also urged the makers to release Mission Majnu in theatres, rather than on OTT. “Why not in theatres??" one of the fans asked. Another person shared, “They should have released thank god on ott and this in the theater."

Interestingly, in September last year, Sidharth Malhotra had said that Mission Majnu will not be released on OTT, but in theatres. “The shooting experience of Mission Majnu has been a very special journey and I am extremely excited about this collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala. We have worked very hard to ensure an entertaining experience for the audiences with the story, the way the film looks, performances, every element of the film. While the film has wrapped we are now looking forward to theatres to open so that audiences can safely enjoy this film on the big screen," he had said.

Besides Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

first published: December 13, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 12:26 IST
