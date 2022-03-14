Sidharth Malhotra Holds Train of Kriti Sanon's Dress, Fans Say 'Kiara Bhabhi will Get Jealous'

Sidharth Malhotra acted like the perfect gentleman at an awards show recently. The actor was posing near actress Kriti Sanon at the red carpet, when he made a gesture to help her. Kriti was dressed in a fluffy lavender gown, with a long train behind her. The actor volunteered to hold the train as she posed for the shutterbugs, impressing the media and fans who lauded Sidharth’s gentlemanly act.

The stars were seen together on the red carpet and Kriti was all smiles as she saw Sidharth pick up her train from the floor. The actors cut a cute picture as they first posed with the train in Sidharth’s hand, and then stood together for the clicking cameras.

The video of the two of them together posted by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani attracted a lot of comments from their fans. Many of them suggested that Kriti and Sidharth should be cast together in a movie as they have never shared screen space before. “A Real Classy Gentleman," said one user. “They both really look good together," read another comment, while a third said, “Cast them together."

Sidharth is rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani, who was also at the event. However, the Shershaah co-stars did not pose together. Seeing Sidharth’s gentlemanly gesture towards Kriti, many fans also teased him in the comments, saying that it would make Kiara jealous. “Kiara ne jal jana h by god," wrote a fan. Another comment read, “Kiara be like ao beta jra Ghar tm jra." Another user said, “Isko ghar ja kar kiara pooche gi."

