It has not even been 10 days since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married and the actor is already back on duty. Sidharth was seen resuming work on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the actor out and about with his team. While the actor was busy discussing work, he took a couple of minutes out to pose for the cameras.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, the cameramen were heard talking to him. “Bhai, shaadi ke baad mil rahe hai (We are meeting after the wedding)," a paparazzo was heard telling Sidharth. The actor sported a big smile in return. The actor urged the paparazzi to mention his upcoming film Yodha while sharing the video. Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 in a private ceremony, with a few Bollywood celebs in attendance including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar. The first set of pictures they shared from their wedding ceremony was shared on Instagram soon after their nuptials. Both actors had shared three pictures each, including one of Kiara planting a kiss on Sid’s cheek and vice-versa.

It was followed by an emotional teaser of their wedding. The video showed the bride, Kiara dancing her way toward her groom, Sidharth, who was waiting for the varmala ceremony. The teaser had the song Ranjha from their film Shershaah playing in the background, albeit with changed lyrics.

They hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on February 12, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anupam Kher were also seen at the reception.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu last month. The actor now has Yodha with Disha Patani and will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest Movies News here