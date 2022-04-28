Sidharth Malhotra Is 'Chiki Chaka-ing' in Istanbul, Says 'Give Me the Sun'; Kiara Advani Reacts

Sidharth Malhotra is currently chilling in Istanbul, where he has gone for a work trip. The actor has been posting gorgeous pics and videos on his Instagram account from the largest city in Turkey. On Wednesday, Sidharth shared a video of him enjoying a speed boat ride. The actor looks super duper hot in a white shirt and sunglasses.

Sidharth captioned the video: “’Chiki Chaka-ing’ in Istanbul. Give me the sun, and the sea, and a little spot, to just be…" Needless to say, the post went viral within a few hours. While one fan humorously wrote, “Dedddd", another wrote, “Water baby". However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Kiara Advani’s reaction to the post. Rumour mills are abuzz with reports of Sidharth and Kiara’s breakup. However, the actress reacted to Sidharth’s latest post. Meanwhile, Sidharth has been liking Kiara’s all Instagram posts amid their breakup rumours. Though Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

