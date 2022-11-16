Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor 'Thankful and Grateful' As They Receive Awards for Contribution to Films

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at an award ceremony in the city yesterday. The starry night was graced by the likes of other celebs including Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Shabana Azmi, Devendra Fadnavis, and more. The NBT Awards saw Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor accepting awards and delivering inspiring speeches for the same.

The Thank God actor chose a dapper all-black attire for the awards night. He wore a bandhgala sherwani kurta with matching pants and mojaris. A back-swept hairdo and clean-shaven face rounded off the look of the actor. Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and posted glimpses of the award ceremony and his awards acceptance speech. He also penned a note to mark his achievement. “Grateful & humbled to receive the ‘NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award’ for my contribution towards Hindi Cinema through #Shershaah from our Hon. Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis. I am extremely thankful to all my fans for being a solid support throughout my journey," wrote Sidharth.

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in a beige saree and matching sleeveless blouse as she walked the red carpet at the awards show. The star wore a heavily embellished six yards draped traditionally and decked with sequins and scalloped patti work. She chose a sleeveless sequin-embellished blouse, high heels, jhumkis, centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, and bold glowing makeup to complete the look.

The Mili actress shared her glammed-up pics from the event and also her clip from the award acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Boney Kapoor’s Mili. She will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Besides this, Janhvi also has Jana Gana Mana along with Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Sidharth who was last seen in Thank God, has in Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.

