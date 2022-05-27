Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Exit Karan Johar's Birthday Party Together; Pic Goes Viral

Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and celebrated his birthday with the who’s who of Bollywood. The birthday bash was held at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday were among those who attended the party. But it was rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who stole the limelight as they took off from the bash together.

While the rumoured couple, Sidharth and Kiara didn’t arrive at the party together, they were snapped leaving the venue in the same car. In a picture shared by a fan, Sidharth and Kiara are seen engaged in a conversation.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited Kiara Advani on the sets of Jugjugg Jeeyo as she was shooting for a song. The Shershaah actor met his rumoured ladylove inside her vanity van and was snapped by the paparazzi. A video of the same also went viral on social media. In the clip, Sidharth looked charming as always as he wore a multi-colored checkered shirt paired with grey jeans.

Just a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra also attended the special screening of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was seen dressed in a tracksuit when he hugged Kiara before congratulating Kartik Aaryan too.

On Monday, a report by E-Times claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to patch up. “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history," a source told ETimes.

