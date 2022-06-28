Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani in Talks for a Romantic Film After Shershaah: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Shershaah was adored by all and now if reports are to be believed, the actors will be reuniting for another film. They often make the headlines for their rumoured relationship. Although they have not confirmed or denied anything, fans take a lot of interest in their relationship status. It was also being reported some time back that they have broken up, however, their recent interactions seemed to have put an end to those rumours.

Meanwhile, a report by IndiaToday.in states that they are in talks for a romantic film. According to a source quoted by the publication, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked entering the same Bandra residence a couple of days back and fans are now convinced that all is well between their favourite stars. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla shows the actors entering the same building but in different cars.

Kiara’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan also revealed that the actress has Sidharth among others in the speed dials contacts on her phone. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun was asked by the interviewer to name the person who is on Kiara’s speed dial on phone. To this, without taking a moment to think, Varun sought Kiara’s permission and wrote Sidharth’s name on the board. Reacting to Varun’s answer, the Kabir Singh actress mentioned that her manager is also on her speed dial list. She smiled but also admitted Sidharth’s name on the list.

