Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on Doing Another Film Together: 'People Are Willing for It So...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a live session on their first film Shershaah completing a year. The rumored couple also gave a pleasant surprise to their fans when they revealed that they are holding the session together, from Sidharth’s house. Initially, the co-stars did not reveal their location but as their fans and followers kept asking when they would come together, they revealed that they are with each other right at that moment. “People want us to come together and we have to give people what they want," said Sidharth before joining Kiara.

Advertisement

They also spoke about their film, shared some behind the scene stories, and answered questions about doing another film together. When fans kept asking when they would do another film, Sidharth said, “We are hoping to, maybe soon," after which Kiara added, “People are willing for it so it may just happen."

Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry in Shershaah touched everyone and ever since they have sparked dating rumors. Earlier in the day, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and penned down a dialogue from their film, calling her rumoured beau ‘out of mind and out of sight’. “@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, pat tu bhi na ‘out of sight, out of mind’ type ka banda nikla," she wrote. Soon after, Sidharth also replied to her story and promised to meet her at 6 PM today. “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nahi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aaunga," he wrote.

Later, Kiara re-shared Sidharth’s story and revealed that the two will be on a ‘date’ this evening as they will go live on Instagram at 6 PM.

Talking of Shershaah, the film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. In the movie, Sidharth played the role of Batra and his twin brother Vishal, whereas Kiara was seen essaying the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here