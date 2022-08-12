Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on Doing Another Film Together; Shah Rukh Khan Turns Vanar Astra For Brahmastra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a live session on their first film Shershaah completing a year. The rumored couple also gave a pleasant surprise to their fans when they revealed that they are holding the session together, from Sidharth’s house. Initially, the co-stars did not reveal their location but as their fans and followers kept asking when they would come together, they revealed that they are with each other right at that moment. “People want us to come together and we have to give people what they want," said Sidharth before joining Kiara.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies. Ever since the trailer launch of the movie earlier this year, it was being speculated if Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the film. However, if reports are to be believed, King Khan will play the role of Vanar Astra in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial.

Over two days after Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, the comedian continues to be unconscious and is still on ventilator support. As reported by India Today, his condition has neither improved nor declined. The report further claims that Srivastava continues to be critical and that he suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook is up to something really interesting and if you don’t believe us, check social media! Last evening, the youngest member of the globally popular group teased ARMYs with a cryptic post and a mysterious photo of himself. In the blurry picture, Jungkook can be seen sporting red contact lenses, giving off vampire-esque vibes. Sharing it from BTS’ official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK."

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot was a big talking point last month. The actor broke the internet after baring it all for a photoshoot for a magazine. While it was loved by a lot of people, a certain section was not okay with it. A complaint was also filed by an NGO against the actor. Now, Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai police on August 22 for questioning in connection with the case over his nude photoshoot. A team from Mumbai Police reportedly visited the actor’s residence on Friday, August 12 to issue him summons.

