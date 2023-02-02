Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured wedding is just around the corner. Recently, reports surfaced that the actress will be inviting her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. Now, more details come in about their supposed wedding. The couple is reported to be wearing Manish Malhotra’s design for their wedding. According to recent reports, Kiara has selected two colours for their wedding- ivory or red. It is speculated that the bride-to-be might opt for red for her wedding day.

The groom-to-be will be wearing an off-white sherwani, reports India Today. The couple will be holding their mehendi ceremony on the 5th and sangeet on the 6th, the publication further reported. They have also arranged for desert safari and folk performances among other things for their guests.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to a report by ETimes, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been sent invitations to attend all the pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet and much more. The three-day gala is expected to unfurl at a royal venue in Rajasthan and a guest list of 100 people has been chalked out which consists of tinsel town names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara are yet to give any official statements about their nuptials. The report also said that Kiara Advani has been busy selecting her dress and Sidharth Malhotra is prepping in Delhi for the big day.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. S Shankar is directing the blockbuster. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on OTT on January 20. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here