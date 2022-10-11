Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reach Producer Ashvini Yardi's Bash Together, Fans Prep For Their Wedding

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their way to the producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday bash together on Monday night. The rumoured couple made heads turn when they stepped out of the same car. For the bash, Kiara opted for a dazzling golden long skirt with a chic white top while Sid looked dapper in a denim shirt which he matched with black pants.

The Shershaah couple’s joint appearance left fans feeling warm and fuzzy. Several fans took to the comments section and showered Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with love, with a few also thinking that this appearance felt like they were making their relationship official. A few also predicted wedding bells seem to be ringing for the couple soon.

“Feels like he has brought her as his girlfriend officially," a comment read. “So they are making it official," added another. “Bhut jald ye log bhi shdi kar lege bhai (They will soon get married)," a third comment read. “Best couple ever," a fourth fan said.

Kiara and Sidharth joined Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Aayush Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Shamita Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, and many others at the bash.

Sid and Kiara have been long rumoured to be dating. Sidharth seemingly confirmed that he is in a relationship with Kiara during his appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan while Kiara addressed the wedding questions on the show.

Kiara admitted that she and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". She further dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on the show with her, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

