Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot and in a short while from now the two stars will take pheras. Their pre-wedding festivities began on February 5 and Sangeet ceremony was held on Monday night. It was attended by family members and close friends including Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.

But do you know which song did KJo and Shahid grooved to at Sidharth and Kiara’s Sangeet? No, it wasn’t Dola Re Dola but Kaala Chashma. As reported by India Today, Karan and Shahid took to the stage and danced to Kaala Chasma.

It was during Shahid and Kiara’s Koffee with Karan appearance last year when the former discussed the latter’s relationship with Sidharth. During one of the segments in the show, Karan and Shahid self-invited themselves to Sid-Kiara’s wedding and shared that they will be dancing to the song Dola Re Dola.

Meanwhile, the entertainment portal also claimed that the groom-to-be Sidharth also joined Kiara’s brother Mishaal who was singing a medley for her. Not just this, but reportedly, Hari and Sukhmani bands also set the musical night on fire and compelled everyone to tap their feet.

Earlier, a report by Bollywood Life also claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family was also preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned.

Other prominent names who are attending Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding are Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Meera Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty among others.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan.

