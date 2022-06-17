Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Share a Hug, Have a Cosy Conversation at an Event, Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani often make the headline for their rumoured relationship. Although the Shershaah actors have never confirmed their relationship, fans love seeing them together and there are speculations that the actor-duo are dating. Recently, at an event in Mumbai which was attended by both of them, Sid and Kiara shared some adorable moments. The videos that have gone viral on social media show them sharing a hug and also indulged in a conversation.

As soon as the video went viral, fans took to the comment section to express their happiness on seeing them together. One fan wrote, “Hayeee😢… Lookin at them" while another wrote, “Their love vibes make us all happy😍"

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, rumours were also doing the rounds a couple of weeks back that the couple have broken up. These reports were followed by a new report that they have finally decided to patch up. Some publications had also claimed that it was filmmaker Karan Johar who played the cupid between them. However, Kiara recently addressed these rumours in an interview.

Kiara talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. She added that she is not immune to reports regarding her personal life.

“I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?" the actress told India Today.

Kiara further wondered where these ‘Mirch Masala Sources’ come from and said, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?"

