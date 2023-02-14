Karan Johar turned into a matchmaker for many celebrities in B-town. The filmmaker, who has a very strong bond with actors in Bollywood, is said to have played a major role in many love stories. His close friend and former actress Twinkle Khanna even labelled him “Bollywood's Sima Taparia" for all the right reasons. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, here is the list of Bollywood couples for whom Karan Johar played cupid.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently tied the knot in a private ceremony at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. However, prior to the wedding, Sid and Kiara reportedly split up after indirectly admitting their relationship on the Koffee couch. But it was Karan Johar who stepped in and helped them work out their differences.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee With Karan and revealed that she flew with Ranbir during the filming of Brahmastra. Within a short period of time, the two fell in love and later married. Karan has frequently been credited for helping in Alia and Ranbir's love story.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Karan Johar has also played the role of cupid in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's love story. He stated on his talk show that he really wanted Aishwarya and Abhishek to be together. Karan inquired about Aishwarya's love life and suggested that Abhishek and she would make a lovely couple.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

“It all started on Koffee With Karan," Vicky himself claimed. In a KWK 6 episode, Katrina expressed her desire to collaborate with Vicky in the future since she thought the two would look excellent together. Several episodes later, Vicky Kaushal received her message from Karan. Eventually, they ran into one other at a B-town party, became friends, and are now happily together.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia stated in an interview that Karan Johar was responsible for bringing her and Angad Bedi together. She described how Karan dragged them two to a party corner and told them they were a great couple. The couple married in May 2018 and have two children.

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan

Siddharth Roy Kapur first met Vidya Balan at the Filmfare Awards. Karan was the one who thought they would look perfect with each other and reportedly arranged a meeting for them. They met and fell in love, and are now happily married.

