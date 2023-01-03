Sidharth, Kiara to Have This Song on Sangeet Playlist, Family Members Have Started Shopping for Haldi: Report

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for months now. Now, it is being said that the Shershah co-stars will be tying the knot in February this year. The rumoured couple rang in New Year together in Dubai along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. On Tuesday morning, they were seen jetting back to Mumbai together. A recent report surfaced which suggests that Kiara was heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year.

According to India Today, the couple will have a proper Punjabi wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the first week of February. Sidharth’s parents are apparently keen on doing a lavish wedding with all the ceremonies and it will happen over two days. There will also be an elaborate reception later in Mumbai. The publication further quoted a source as saying, “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Years. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist."

The wedding guest list will reportedly have names like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others.

Meanwhile, the year 2023 will be quite hectic for Kiara and Sidharth in terms of their work. Sidharth will begin the year with the January release of Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and will later co-star with Disha Patani in the film Yodha. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Kiara was last spotted in Govinda Naam Mera that released last month and has two films lined up for this year, the first being RC 15 with Ram Charan directed by Shankar and the second being Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

