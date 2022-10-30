Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Marry In December; Wedding Reception To Take Place In Mumbai: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting this December if a new report is to be believed. The actors, who starred in Shershaah last year, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While the couple is yet to confirm the rumours, they have hinted that they are more than just friends. Amid their dating rumours, it is rumoured that Sid and Kiara are planning on tying the knot.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a wedding date in December for their wedding. The couple is staying tight-lipped about the wedding affair. The source told the publication that while little is known about the wedding, the reception is likely to take place in Mumbai with Karan Johar attending it.

“As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance. Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain ‘Bollywood shaadis’ will definitely be on the guest list," the source said.

Sid and Kiara apparently want to details around their allegedly impending wedding ‘low’. “Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details", added the source. Coincidentally, Shahid Kapoor had also hinted at a December wedding when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth and Kiara are yet to address the report. The new claims come weeks after it was reported that they were planning a wedding ceremony in April. BollywoodLife had claimed the ceremony was to take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives.

