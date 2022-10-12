Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Tie the Knot in April Next Year, No Bollywood Celebs Invited: Report

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have always attempted to keep their love life away from the limelight but their outpouring chemistry on the couch of Koffee With Karan season 7 has made fans believe that things have become much more serious between the two. Now, a recent report suggests that wedding bells might ring for the two soon.

If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the duo has reached the phase where they are sure to spend their lives together. If the report is to be believed, then the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year.

The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function. Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

“Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding," claims the inside as per the report. It is important to note that neither Kiara Advani nor Sidharth Malhotra has made their relationship official but the two often get spotted in Mumbai together.

Just around the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, break speculations of the pair also surfaced online. But Malhotra’s appearance at the screening of the film quashed all the rumours. Moreover, during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara and Sidharth did not sway away from discussing their marriage. The two revealed that they are open to the idea of marriage and hope to settle but refrained from dwelling more on the topic. Malhotra even went on to manifest about hoping for a happier and brighter future. When Karan Johar asked, “With Kiara?" He didn’t completely deny, “If it was her, it would be great."

