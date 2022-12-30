Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Tie The Knot In Rajasthan Just Like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have always maintained silence on the same, a new report has now claimed that the two actors are likely to tie the knot in February 2023. Reportedly, the Shershah stars’ will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively.

“Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source cited by E-times claimed.

“The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," the source added. The entertainment portal also reported that the security personnel for Sid and Kiara’s wedding will reach the venue on February 3 only.

However, when News18 Showsha asked Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s team about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Earlier, it was also reported that the rumoured couple is likely to tie the knot in January last week in Chandigarh. Previously, Pinkvilla also reported that the Shershaah duo has been scouting wedding locations and have contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts. It is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also got married. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, in a recent promotional event, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked Malhotra about one rumour he would like to clarify to which the actor said, “That I am getting married this year."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

