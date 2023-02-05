Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might have remained silent about their romance and the upcoming grand wedding, but everyone believed that something was brewing between the two ever since they featured together in their first film Shershaah. Reportedly, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting the film. Since then, they have been inseparable. The couple’s fans are super excited to see pics and glimpses from their big fat wedding in Rajasthan. The couple are set to tie to the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Amid all the incoming updates about the grand wedding, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani will be singing a special song for the couple at their sangeet ceremony.

As fans are eager to know the details of the wedding and pre-wedding festivities, we have got you a detail of the sangeet ceremony to happen before the wedding. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani will be singing a special song for the couple at their sangeet ceremony. Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music director. He released his first track ‘Know My Name’ in November 2022.

Advertisement

For more: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor Leave for Jaisalmer, Celebrations Kick Off Today

The bride and groom will also be performing on their special day. The playlist for the festivities includes ‘Kala chashma’, ‘Bijlee’, ‘Rangisaari’, ‘Disco deewane’, ‘Nachne de saare’, among several others. Kiara and Sid will also be dancing to ‘Raatan lambiyaan’, the soulful romantic number from their film together, ‘Shershaah’, during the shooting of which, they fell in love with each other.

Notably, Salman was actually the first person to hint that the couple might be getting married. In October last year, Sidharth promoted his film Thank God on Bigg Boss 16. During one of the show’s segments, Salman teased Sidharth about his wedding.

Advertisement

Apart from Salman, the names on the guest list include, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ram Charan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid’s big day. Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

As per a recent report, Salman Khan will also be attending the wedding.

Advertisement

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 in which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey. A source informed the tabloid, “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey."

Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 6. Ahead of the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi and haldi. The functions commenced on Feb 4. Reports suggest that the couple has also invited a few celebrity friends to the wedding, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Ashvini Yardi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here