Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may soon tie the knot. The buzz has it, that the rumoured couple will get married in a private wedding ceremony set to take place on February 6 in Rajasthan. It is important to note that both Kiara and Sidharth have not publicly confirmed their relationship and tend to keep their private life away from the limelight. But they are often spotted together. As the duo is seemingly set to tick off the marriage milestone, here’s taking a quick look at their network and some of the luxurious items owned by them.

Sidharth Malhotra net worth

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra, who has now become one of the sought-out actors in Bollywood owns a plush house in Bandra worth crores. Designed by Gauri Khan, his Bachelor pad offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. According to GQ India, Malhotra owns a barrage of swanky vehicles, including a Range Rover worth over Rs 2 crore and a Mercedes Maybach. Besides movies, he reportedly charges approximately Rs 2-3 crore for endorsing brands. In his decade-long career in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra has amassed a net worth of Rs 75 crore.

Kiara Advani net worth

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in Fugly, reportedly resides in a luxurious affluent apartment in the Mahalaxmi neighbourhood of Mumbai. GQ highlights that besides her plush home, the actress owns a string of luxurious cars including an Audi A8L which is reportedly worth a whopping 1.58 crore. She also has a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 71.79, the actress also has been spotted roaming in a BMW X5 priced at Rs 77.90 lakh and a five-seater luxury sedan worth Rs 74.50 lakh. Another report by Koimoi suggests that her movie income and brand endorsements make her total estimated net worth to be Rs 23 crore.

More about the wedding

Advertisement

Rumour mill has it that Kiara and Sidharth have finalised a guest list of around 100 people which includes prominent Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and many more. Recently, India Today reported that even Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are set to be invited to the wedding. If media reports are to be believed, the pre-wedding functions of the couple will take place on February 4 and 5. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed or denied their marriage rumours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here