Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Mission Majnu Star Breaks Silence On Marriage Date Rumours, Watch Video

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finally reacted to the reports claiming he and Kiara Advani are getting married next month. Rumour has it that Sid and Kiara are getting married next month. Although the couple has been playing coy about the wedding rumours, the paparazzi put them on the spot during the Mission Majnu screening. The cameramen subtly asked Sidharth about rumours that he is getting married on February 6.

“Sir, we’ll meet you on 6th (Feb.)," a paparazzo was heard teasing Sidharth. The Mission Majnu actor couldn’t help but blush at first. But then said, “Kya hai 6 tareek ko (What’s on 6th Feb?)" with a big smile. Watch the video below:

Before Sid, the paparazzi asked Kiara about the rumours and she merely shrugged it off. While Kiara was posing, paps started shouting ‘February 6’ to which the actress could not stop blushing. She even smiled when one of the paparazzi further shouted, “Hum bahut excited hai (we are very excited)."

After the screening, Sid and Kiara were seen talking to fellow attendees. The Mission Majnu star was seen holding Kiara close while they chatted together. The couple left from the venue in the same car, with paparazzi mobbing them.

For the unversed, several media reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February this year. It is claimed that the two actors have picked out the royal Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan as their wedding venue and will be getting married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

