Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on Tuesday, February 7, in Jaisalmer. Although Kiara and Sid are keeping the wedding affair away from the cameras, the paparazzi stationed outside the venue has been giving fans updates about the activities taking place outside the Suryagarh Palace, their wedding venue. A new video has surfaced online showing that the band baaja for the baraat is ready and the wedding ceremony is officially ready to roll!

In the video, a group of musicians traditionally seen performing at weddings during baraats were spotted outside the Palace preparing to make an entry. Men were dressed in white and pink turbans, and had flowers and other equipment for the baraat. We cannot wait to see Sid hop on a horse and make his way to the wedding!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sangeet and mehendi functions took place on Monday at the Suryagarh Palace. An IANS report revealed a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel for the wedding ceremony. The Haldi ceremony was held early in the morning where turmeric paste was applied to the bodies of the bride and the groom. The varmala and the pheras are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the hotel. A special ‘bavdi’ has been set up for this purpose. According to reports, the pheras will happen between 2pm and 4pm.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

Read all the Latest Movies News here