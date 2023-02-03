Bollywood is preparing for this year’s first grand wedding — Sidharth Malhotra weds Kiara Advani. The Shershaah couple is reportedly getting married on Monday, Feb. 6, at a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer. While fans are hoping to get glimpses of the wedding activities as and when it happens, we hear that Sid’s family has special something planned for Kiara.

According to Bollywood Life, the Mission Majnu star’s family is preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned.

Several reports have claimed that Sid and Kiara are getting married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Numerous Bollywood photographers have also reached the venue and camped outside the wedding venue. “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on the first week of February. They will tie the sacred knot on February 7. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on the 5th and 6th where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will be a lavish event with high security," a source told ETimes.

It has been reported that 80 rooms have been booked for the wedding and several A-list guests are expected to attend. These include Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani. From Bollywood, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty.

A report also mentioned Capt. Vikram Batra’s family has also been invited. Sidharth and Kiara had met with the family during the making of Shershaah, which was based on Vikram Batra’s life. So the invitation comes as no surprise.

Sidharth and Kiara seemingly confirmed dating rumours last year when they appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. While Kiara confirmed that Sid was more than a friend now, Sid also teased his special bond with her.

