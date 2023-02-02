After Athiya-Shetty and KL Rahul’s hush-hush wedding, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to join the tribe of Bollywood’s newlywed couples. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have always managed to dish out major couple goals, are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their hit film, Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara as Vikram and Dimple wowed everyone with their magical chemistry.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about their much-awaited wedding and romance, the details about their D-day have taken the Internet by storm. Reportedly, the love birds will get married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Bollywood photographers have reached the venue to get a glimpse of the wedding. For those interested in knowing the guest list for the big fat wedding, we’ve got them covered.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, Isha Ambani is the very special guest from bride Kiara Advani’s side as they are childhood friends. Kiara and Isha are very good friends, and no friend can miss their buddy’s wedding. Karan Johar is another guest because he had already self-invited himself on his show where he revealed of them getting married soon. Sidharth and Kiara share a great bond with Karan Johar and it’s him who launched them in Bollywood.

Capt. Vikram Batra’s family too has been invited and there is no questioning why. Sidharth Malhotra’s career was revived with Shershaah and today he is what he is with that film and he owes a lot to the family by believing in him to let him make the film. Vishal Batra will definitely attend the wedding.

Manisha Malhotra too has been invited to the wedding of the couple as Bollywood’s favourite designer shares the most strongest bond with the couple.

As per the report, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput might too attend the wedding as Kiara Advani is extremely close to the couple and she looks up to them and gets inspired by seeing their relationship.

Rohit Shetty is another special name on the list as Sidharth Malhotra has grown a very special friendship with the ace filmmaker. Sidharth will be seen in Rohit’s Indian Polive Force webseries.

ETimes had earlier shared, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on the first week of February. They will tie the sacred knot on February 7. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on 5th and 6th where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will be a lavish event with high security."

According to a report by IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yaseen will be looking after the security arrangements the upcoming wedding. Reportedly, the guests are expected to arrive on February 3. Many Bollywood Bigwigs will be attending the ceremony. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others will be there.

Sidharth and Malhotra might have been hush hush about their romance, but their public appearances speak volumes about their romance. They starred in a film together ‘Shershaah’ which turned out to be a massive hit. They fell in love while shooting for the film. They are expected to reunite for another project soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Kiara Advani on the other hand starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

