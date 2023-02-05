It’s finally happening! Reports about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding have been around for a while now, and the Shershaah couple is finally all set to tie the knot. Kiara and Sidharth will get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagadh Palace. Yesterday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport and she looked beautiful in an all-white outfit with a fuchsia pink shawl wrapped around her. Paparazzi pics and videos also show Sidharth Malhotra leaving for Jaisalmer. Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will reportedly be attended by close friends and family members. Now, as per the latest update, megastar Salman Khan will also attend the wedding. Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest update, Salman Khan will be attending the wedding. The Dabangg star is close to both Kiara and Sidharth so it comes as no surprise that the superstar is planning to grace their big day with his presence, a source told Times Now Digital.

Advertisement

Notably, Salman was actually the first person to hint that the couple might be getting married. In October last year, Sidharth promoted his film Thank God on Bigg Boss 16. During one of the show’s segments, Salman teased Sidharth about his wedding.

Apart from Salman, the names in the guest list include, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ram Charan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid’s big day. Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 in which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey. A source informed the tabloid, “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey."

Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 6. Ahead of the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi and haldi. The functions will commence from today, that is, 4th February. Reports suggest that the couple has also invited a few celebrity friends to the wedding, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Ashvini Yardi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here