Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Shershaah Producer Says, 'Sure That Vikram Batra Would Be Blessing...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might have remained silent about their romance and the upcoming grand wedding, but everyone believed that something was brewing between the two ever since they featured together in their first film Shershaah. Reportedly, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting the film. Since then, they have been inseparable. The couple’s fans are super excited to see pics and glimpses from their big fat wedding in Rajasthan. The couple is set to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While Shershaah would forever remain a special film for the duo, Shabbir Boxwala who produced it has come forward to express his excitement for the same.

During a conversation with PinkVilla, Boxwala stated, “I am genuinely very happy for Sidharth and Kiara. They are amazing people, and I am elated that the real-life couple from Shershaah are getting married in real life. I am sure that Vikram (Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah) would also be blessing them from above. I have heard their wedding is an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance, and I truly believe that’s the most right way to go about it. I wish them lots of luck, love and blessings."

As for Sidharth and Kiara, the bride and groom will also be performing on their special day. The playlist for the festivities includes ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Bijlee’, ‘Rangisaari’, ‘Disco deewane’, ‘Nachne de saare’, among several others. Kiara and Sid will also be dancing to ‘Raatan lambiyaan’, the soulful romantic number from their film together, ‘Shershaah’, during the shooting of which, they fell in love with each other.

Notably, Salman Khan was actually the first person to hint that the couple might be getting married. In October last year, Sidharth promoted his film Thank God on Bigg Boss 16. During one of the show’s segments, Salman teased Sidharth about his wedding.

Apart from Salman Khan, the names on the guest list include, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ram Charan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid’s big day. Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

