It seems the wedding bells are about to ring for the hottest rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While the duo has remained hush-hush about their relationship so far, numerous reports suggest that the Shershah actress will be tying the knot this coming week in a lavish three-day wedding in Rajasthan. The details about the same are pouring in every minute now and there is yet another development that claims their star-studded marriage will have a special Shah Rukh Khan connection.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, King Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yaseen will look over the security arrangements for Sidharth Kiara’s wedding. The guests are expected to arrive on February 3 in Jaisalmer which already consists of names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others. The report by the publication also suggested that the guests can avail of spa vouchers as well as relish delicious food from the food stalls along with a host of other fun activities planned such as a desert safari tour. The guests would also be getting complimentary gifts from the bride and groom.

Advertisement

Sidharth and Kiara are yet to give any official statements about their nuptials. The report by ETimes shared that Kiara Advani has been busy selecting her dress and Sidharth Malhotra is prepping in Delhi for the big day. The source close to the publication stated, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel.It is going to be a lavish event with high security. As has become the norm with big Bollywood weddings, Sid-Kiara’s shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors."

ETimes had earlier reported, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Advertisement

On the work front, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. S Shankar is directing the blockbuster. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on OTT on January 20. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here